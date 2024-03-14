Shooting stones, mudslides shut Srinagar-Jammu Highway

SRINAGAR: The shooting stones and mudslides amid inclement weather blocked the Srinagar-Jammu Highway at many places between Ramban and Banihal in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.According to a Kashmir Media Service report on Thursday, the ...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States (US) Masood Khan has made his first official visit to the Kingston, the capital of Jamaica in Caribbean Sea, and presented his diplomatic credentials as non-resident Ambassador of Pakistan to the Go...
Saudi envoy lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for completing public welfare projects in Punjab
ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said Saudi Arabia is the second home for Pakistanis and it has always supported Pakistan in
LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information Azma Bukhari says government is taking concrete measures to control hoarding, and strict action will be taken against hoarders.Addressing a press conference in Lahore, she said complete monitoring and inspection ...
LAHORE: Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) and National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) today signed an agreement in Lahore to implement the network of Smart Safe City Authority project in eighteen cities of the province.Chief Minister ...
QUETTA: A powerful explosion triggered by gas leakage in a house in Quetta killed at least three people in the wee hours of Wednesday.The
KARACHI: Engro Polymer and Chemicals (EPCL), a subsidiary of Engro Corporation, along with Engro Foundation partnered with Descon Technical Institute to train the first
KARACHI: Center for Business and Economics (CBER), Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi, in collaboration with Water Aid Pakistan unveiled its Provincial Dialogue on
ISLAMABAD: In a move to facilitate more citizens during the holy month of Ramazan, the Utility Stores Corporation has extended the operating hours of
KARACHI: Aligarh Institute of Technology (AIT) today organized the launching ceremony to introduce the digital version of monthly Tehzeeb.The event was attended by the
Punjab CM orders reduction in housing installments for low-income groups
LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has instructed to reduce housing installments for low-income individuals and set a deadline for marking
ISLAMABAD:Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held warm and cordial interaction with dignitaries on the sidelines of King Charles III coronation ceremony
ISLAMABAD:Adviser to Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Engr Amir Muqam on Saturday stressed on
Islamabad, April 12, 2023 (PPI-OT): Pakistan and China have reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation in various fields for
LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) workers staged a protest against their own former Member National Assembly (MNA) in Lahore on Sunday.
SRINAGAR: Mehbooba Mufti, President, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) urged people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir to exercise their voting right judiciously in response to
SRINAGAR: All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has condemned the Indian government’s ban on the Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF), led by the detained
KATHMANDU/ NEW DELHI: The number of children dying under five years of age declined by two thirds over the past two decades in Southern
New Delhi: The Peshawar High Court on Wednesday asked whether the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) is a party or not.A five-member larger bench of
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has said that GSP Plus Status of Pakistan will remain intact regardless of the baseless campaign
Business
LAHORE: JS Bank joins hands with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to promote gender-inclusive and climate-resilient businesses in Pakistan. The collaboration is aimed at promoting private-sector financing, particularly projects aligned w...
KARACHI: A meeting of All Malik Retailers Association was held at Sindh Food Authority office.The meeting was chaired by Director General Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar Hussain. Office bearers of Malik Retailers Sohail Naqvi, Amjad Bhatti, Abdul Wahe...
Islamabad, In a recent announcement, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has appointed Ishaq Dar as Pakistan's Foreign Minister. The new minister is expected to bring a fresh focus on economic diplomacy and improve relations with key international partners, ...
The
Karachi, In a pioneering initiative to foster workplace diversity and inclusion, Engro Polymer and Chemicals (EPCL), in collaboration with the Engro Foundation and Descon Technical Institute, has launched a forklift training program specifically desi...
The post Engro
KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah swore in his 10-member cabinet and appointed three advisors in the first phase, assigning them portfolios.The oath-taking ceremony of the cabinet members was held at Governor House where Governor Sindh
Karachi, Bank Al Habib Limited has unveiled a series of attractive Ramadan discount offers for its Visa Platinum Debit cardholders, encompassing a wide array of dining establishments across major cities in Pakistan. Customers can enjoy a substantial 50...
The