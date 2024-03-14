Shooting stones, mudslides shut Srinagar-Jammu Highway

SRINAGAR: The shooting stones and mudslides amid inclement weather blocked the Srinagar-Jammu Highway at many places between Ramban and Banihal in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.According to a Kashmir Media Service report on Thursday, the ...

Pakistan’s envoy pays first official visit to Capital of Jamaica

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States (US) Masood Khan has made his first official visit to the Kingston, the capital of Jamaica in Caribbean Sea, and presented his diplomatic credentials as non-resident Ambassador of Pakistan to the Go...

Govt taking concrete measures to control hoarding: Azma Bukhari

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information Azma Bukhari says government is taking concrete measures to control hoarding, and strict action will be taken against hoarders.Addressing a press conference in Lahore, she said complete monitoring and inspection ...

Top meeting held to check milk adulteration

KARACHI: A meeting of All Malik Retailers Association was held at Sindh Food Authority office.The meeting was chaired by Director General Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar Hussain. Office bearers of Malik Retailers Sohail Naqvi, Amjad Bhatti, Abdul Wahe...

