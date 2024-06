News Ticker: Hurriyat Conference pays tribute to Chotta Bazaar tragedy martyrsWorld Bank approves $1b for Dasu Hydropower ProjectDeputy PM calls for immediate, unconditional ceasefire in Gaza(SPORTS) Pakistan team lands in Tajikistan to play FIFA World CupLHC issues notices over Punjab defamation lawDr Munawwar assumes charge as Acting VC SSUETSIFC resolves issue of water supply to Soda Ash plantThere won’t be any NRO for PTI, tells KundiNLC, Kazak companies deliver consignment of goods from Kazakhstan to DubaiSahiwal hospital fire death toll rises as two more kids dieWorld Bank approves $1bln for PakistanUBG Leaders Oppose K-Electric’s Recent Rate Hike, Citing Severe Economic DisruptionsSAI President Criticizes SBP’s Modest Rate Cut, Calls for More Aggressive ReductionsJazz Launches Data Roaming Bundles for Pakistani Hajj Pilgrims in Saudi ArabiaJazz Launches Data Roaming Bundles for Pakistani Hajj Pilgrims in Saudi ArabiaFPCCI Criticizes Insufficient Policy Rate Cut by State Bank of PakistanKorangi Industrial Zone Prioritizes Combating Rising Street CrimeKorangi Industrial Zone Prioritizes Combating Rising Street CrimeKCCI Calls for More Significant Interest Rate Cuts Amid Modest Decrease by SBPPunjab approves Rs1bn for monsoon arrangementsFive Resolutions presented before KMC CouncilPoet Farhad Shah sent to jail on 14-day judicial remandChairman Safoora Town inspects green belts workSharjeel presents Rs10m relief cheque to assassinated journalist Gadani’s brotherShopkeeers fined of Rs2.8 million for profiteering; 13 shops sealedGandapur disappointed over exclusion of 91 uplift projects from PSDPOpposition slams Modi’s peace boast in IIOJKLHC Registrar Office accepts petition challenging Punjab Defamation Law48th edition of Grand Hajj Symposium begins in MakkahCapt Faraz Ilyas laid to rest with full military honoursPakistan witnessed 62.3% increase in IT exports during AprilGovt conditionally allows to export 150,000 metric ton of sugarGovt providing skill based training to youth: MashhoodIHC orders federal govt to pay Rs3m to missing person’s fatherSolution to Chaman situation lies in table talks: BA speakerECP accepts PML-N lawmakers plea to change Islamabad tribunalReligious Affairs Minister praises success of pre-hajj flight operationsASF foils smuggling bid at Lahore airportPM attends funeral, burial of Shaheed Captain Faraz Ilyas near ChunianSBP reduces policy rate by 150 bps to 20.5 percentPTI’s Sanam Javed sent on four-day physical remandMeager reduction in interest rate bit disappointing: KCCI PresidentGovt grants conditional permission for sugar exportSahiwal hospital fire death toll rises to sevenGovt to present people-friendly budget: Amir Muqam(NATIONAL) Gazette notification for Punjab Defamation Bill 2024 issuedGhulam Muhammad Safi elected as APHC-AJK convenerPM’s China visit to boost economy: Info MinisterAJK poet Farhad transferred to Rara Jail on judicial remandIPS extends patronage to 2nd int’l conference to be held jointly in Poland and PakistanSenate passes motion for formation of standing, functional committeesAll DCs ordered to remove all illegal cattle marketsSEPRA to provide power tariff with 30% to 40% discount, tells ShahInterior Minister expresses condolences over Motorway accidentCivil society assails Indian regime for violating global laws in IIOJKFederal Govt committed to resolve all issues of KP on priority basis: MinisterPresident directs to set up medical college, hospital in GBSindh governor pays tribute to seven martyred soldiersFuneral prayer of 7 security personnel offered in Bannu: ISPRPM Shehbaz felicitates Modi for taking oath as Indian PMCampaign launched against PPP to tarnish its image: MemonNationalist parties decry storming of Chaman protes campDebt of soldiers, citizens to be repaid by relentlessly eliminating terrorism: PMSolar panel prices raised in PakistanCPC to stage mammoth rally in Chaman on June 13Pak-Qatar Family Takaful gets new CEOSecurity guard who killed scavenger boy arrested in KarachiPakistan Coast Guards recover 2775 kilo betel nutsChinese firms to explore more opportunities in CPEC Phase-IISir Syed University joins in The News Education ExpoParliament, not streets, real guardian of constitution, says Nawaz SharifAPHC says Indian brutalities cannot suppress Kashmiris’ freedom sentimentSeven soldiers martyred in Lakki Marwat blastYoung man found dead near Dasht area of BalochistanSindh CM inaugurates projects at Naya NazimambadUse of safe flour, edible oil urgedPosting of six female DCs in Balochistan hailedHammad Azhar, 45 other PTI leaders booked over anti-govt speechesCTD reports 15 attacks on polio teams in KPPunjab police put on high alert for security of churchesTwo killed in different incidents near ThattaPunjab police put on high alert for security of churchesCTD reports 15 attacks on polio teams in KPANF arrests 18 accused, recover 91kg drugs in various operationsHammad Azhar, 45 other PTI leaders booked over anti-govt speechesMinister assures to provide congenial investment environmentStreet crimes in Quetta on the riseUse of safe flour, edible oil urgedGang involved in looting bank visitors busted in KarachiYoung man found dead near Dasht area of BalochistanPosting of six female DCs in Balochistan hailedNEPRA raises power tariff by Rs3.76 per unitThree die as car plunges into Neelum RiverLESCO decides to ban three-phase meters for consumersInfo Minister, Secretary shocked over demise of Taskeen ZafarNawaz Sharif calls for reduction in electricity and gas tariffsTwo Muslim men beaten to death, another injured by Hindutva goons in ChhattisgarhHome minister orders implementation of Eid security planPakistan issues 962 visas to Sikh pilgrims on “Martyrdom Day’ of Guru Arjun DevPTI to challenge Punjab defamation law in court