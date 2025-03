News Ticker: Pakistan Faces Urgent Water Crisis Amid Climate Challenges, PM Highlights on WorldPakistan’s Textile Boom: Apparel Exports Surge 19% as Commerce Minister Charts Growth PlanShutter Down Strike and Protests in BalochistanThe Caliphate of Hazrat Ali as a Beacon for Muslim Rulers: Haji Hanif TayyabCountdown Begins: Illegal Foreigners Given 10-Day Deadline to Exit PakistanEid Travelers Rejoice: 20% Train Fare Reduction AnnouncedSindh CM Urges Halt To New Canal ProjectsPM performs Umrah along with his delegation in MakkahJCP meets on April 8 to elevate two LHC judges to SCRising Temperatures Ahead: Pakistan Braces for Gradual Heat IncreaseCDA Chairman urges all to play their due role in conserving water PHA plants 105 saplings in Millia Park, distributes 150 among publicGovernor Sindh Approves Major Amendments to Criminal Prosecution ActCountdown Begins: Illegal Foreigners Given 10-Day Deadline to Exit PakistanNation to Celebrate Pakistan Day TomorrowPakistan Faces Urgent Water Crisis Amid Climate Challenges, PM Highlights on WorldSindh Approves Blockchain-Based Land Record System To Curb TamperingGovernor Sindh Approves Major Amendments to Criminal Prosecution ActBaloch Advocate Demands Release of Dr Mahrang BalochShutter Down Strike and Protests in BalochistanCDA intensifies action against illegal constructions, encroachmentsCDA intensifies action against illegal constructions, encroachmentsJUI Expresses Concern Over Quetta SituationPM performs Umrah along with his delegation in MakkahQuestion Mark on the Seriousness of PPP Regarding the Protest CallWorld Bank and Pakistan Discuss Matiari-Moro Transmission Line FeasibilityWorld Water Day Highlights Urgent Need for Glacier PreservationNation to Celebrate Pakistan Day TomorrowWorld Bank and Pakistan Discuss Matiari-Moro Transmission Line FeasibilityRising Temperatures Ahead: Pakistan Braces for Gradual Heat Increase PHA plants 105 saplings in Millia Park, distributes 150 among publicEid Travelers Rejoice: 20% Train Fare Reduction AnnouncedPakistan and UAE Pledge to Boost Bilateral Ties for Global StabilityWorld Water Day Highlights Urgent Need for Glacier PreservationPakistan and UAE Pledge to Boost Bilateral Ties for Global StabilityJUI Expresses Concern Over Quetta SituationBaloch Advocate Demands Release of Dr Mahrang BalochThe Caliphate of Hazrat Ali as a Beacon for Muslim Rulers: Haji Hanif TayyabJCP meets on April 8 to elevate two LHC judges to SCQuestion Mark on the Seriousness of PPP Regarding the Protest CallPakistan’s Textile Boom: Apparel Exports Surge 19% as Commerce Minister Charts Growth PlanCDA Chairman urges all to play their due role in conserving waterSindh CM Urges Halt To New Canal ProjectsSindh Approves Blockchain-Based Land Record System To Curb TamperingCountdown Begins: Illegal Foreigners Given 10-Day Deadline to Exit PakistanShutter Down Strike and Protests in BalochistanCDA Chairman urges all to play their due role in conserving waterQuestion Mark on the Seriousness of PPP Regarding the Protest CallWorld Water Day Highlights Urgent Need for Glacier PreservationWorld Bank and Pakistan Discuss Matiari-Moro Transmission Line FeasibilityPM performs Umrah along with his delegation in MakkahBaloch Advocate Demands Release of Dr Mahrang BalochPakistan Faces Urgent Water Crisis Amid Climate Challenges, PM Highlights on WorldJUI Expresses Concern Over Quetta SituationEid Travelers Rejoice: 20% Train Fare Reduction AnnouncedPakistan and UAE Pledge to Boost Bilateral Ties for Global StabilityThe Caliphate of Hazrat Ali as a Beacon for Muslim Rulers: Haji Hanif TayyabGovernor Sindh Approves Major Amendments to Criminal Prosecution ActCDA intensifies action against illegal constructions, encroachments PHA plants 105 saplings in Millia Park, distributes 150 among publicJCP meets on April 8 to elevate two LHC judges to SCSindh CM Urges Halt To New Canal ProjectsRising Temperatures Ahead: Pakistan Braces for Gradual Heat IncreaseSindh Approves Blockchain-Based Land Record System To Curb TamperingPakistan’s Textile Boom: Apparel Exports Surge 19% as Commerce Minister Charts Growth PlanNation to Celebrate Pakistan Day TomorrowGovernor Sindh Hosts Inclusive Iftar Dinner Celebrating Unity and Welfare InitiativesFuture Of Crypto In Pakistan: Pakistan Crypto Council Holds Inaugural MeetingFinance Minister Urges Swift Climate Action at Parwaaz Green Action Bond LaunchPCB Selector Asad Shafiq Inaugurates Net Practice Cricket Pitches At IBA Karachi Main CampusSindh Government Declares March 31 To April 2 As Eid-Ul-Fitr HolidaysPresident Approves 180-Day Special Remission For Prisoners On Pakistan Day And EidEfforts to Revive Parachinar AirportPakistan To Train 3 Million IT Professionals As Government Targets Digital InvestmentSindh CM Reaffirms Commitment To Inclusive Support On World Down Syndrome DayPresident AJK Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry’s Remarks on the Outcomes of Visits to the US and UKIndonesian Diplomats, Pakistani Scientists Push For Oil Palm Cultivation To Curb Edible Oil Import BilRailways Minister Orders Expansion Of Hospitals, Improving Service DeliveryKarachi Administration Takes Action Against 181 Profiteers On 20th RamadanMuslims Across Pakistan Begin Itekaf With Start Of Last Ten Days Of RamadanSenate Committee directs to implement on Senator Ejaz Chaudhry’s production ordersSecurity forces kill 10 terrorists in DI Khan IBOGovernment Advances ML-1 Rail Project And Healthcare Reforms, NA InformedPakistan High Commission Hosts Reception In New Delhi To Mark Pakistan DayImportant Meeting on Cotton Crop Chaired by Federal Minister Tanveer Hussain160,000 Hectares of Mangrove Forests Restored In Indus Delta: Sindh CMANF Balochistan Seizes Over 590 Kilos Of Narcotics In Operations Across Three DistrictsDow-IBBPS Wins Research Excellence Award 2025 For AMR Study With Global ImpactPHA organizes tree plantation events on Int’l Forest DayDIG Sukkur Suspends ASI For Illegal Detention And Bribery Attempt In KhairpurSAPM, Uzbek envoy discuss industrial cooperation, bilateral tradePakistan Day Parade to Be Held on Limited Scale at Aiwan-e-SadrRecovery of 60 kg drugs joinly by Rangers and ANF in KarachiAuthority to Issue Road-Cutting Permissions Withdrawn From Towns, KMC Officials in KarachiHealth Minister, Gates Foundation discuss polio eradication strategies, future action plansPakistan celebrates ‘Nowruz’ at UNESCOGwadar Port Sees Boost in Trade Activities with SIFC’s Strategic MovesGwadar Port Trade Expands as SIFC Facilitates Export GrowthPakistan, Denmark reaffirm to strengthening trade ties through strategic engagementsThe Government of Balochistan Honors Levies Personnel Martyred in the Daraban Attack