﻿ (Commerce): UNISAME appreciates SMEDA’s help for Basmati GI, TM and IPR

Karachi:The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (UNISAME) thanked the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) for comprehending the urgency of determining the ownership of Basmati trademark and geographical indications (GI) Intellectual Property Rights cognizance of basmati for Pakistan.

President UNISAME Zulfikar Thaver welcomed provincial chief SMEDA Mukesh Kumar and explained the priority of trademark registration of Basmati rice and also the GI by the Intellectual Property Organization (IPO) on top priority basis. India has applied for GI tag to European Union (EU) for exclusive registration which proves its malafide as it has in all its advocacy in international forums agreed that basmati belongs to both India and Pakistan. Besides it is a known and accepted fact that it is grown in Pakistan for centuries.

Asif Hayat vice president UNISAME and convener GI, Copyrights and Trademarks committee requested SMEDA to impress upon the ministry of commerce and also industries, the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), IPO and Registrar of Trademarks to expedite matters pending since years and conclude in the best interest of justice these matters of trademark ownership and GI tag and intellectual property rights.

Asif Hayat indicated that basmati is the heritage of Pakistan and undoubtedly the basmati rice grown in Pakistan since centuries, it has all the features and characteristics of basmati. Needless to say it has the best aroma, length and look and cooking ability and it is renowned in the world as the best aromatic rice. It is banquet rice for the royals and liked by all the middle class and the common man who prepares dishes on festivals and occasions for celebrations in fact Basmati rice biryani is become a fast food now, says a UNISAME release.