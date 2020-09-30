﻿ (Court): Courts have crucial role in upholding law, safeguarding basic rights: Dr Fowzia

Karachi:It is one of the crucial roles of courts to uphold law and constitution and safeguard the basic rights of liberties of citizens, said Aafia Movement Pakistan leader and noted neuro-physician of the country Dr Fowzia Siddiqui, asking if our Pakistani courts are really playing this role and ensuring the basic rights of Pakistanis.

Addressing Karachi Bar Association here on Thursday, she said Aafia Siddiqui is a Pakistani citizen but she was not doled out justice and her basic rights as a Pakistani citizen were blatantly violated. She asked what is the importance and worth of a Pakistani citizen in the eyes of Pakistani law? She asked if our courts are not duty bound to uphold law and constitution? She asked if protecting life, property and honor of Pakistani citizens is out of the preview of the Pakistani court, laws and constitution?

As per details, on invitation of Karachi Bar Association, Dr Fowzia Siddiqui reached City Courts here Thursday, where she was warmly welcomed by KBA President Muneer Ahmed Malik, G M Korai and other lawyers and bar members. They expressed complete solidarity with Dr Fowzia over the issue of Dr Aafia Siddiqui detention.

Addressing the lawyers, she said the trial of Aafia in a US court was the murder of justice. She was given a 86-years imprisonment without giving her the right to defend herself. She said all allegations leveled against her were just fake, fabricated and flimsy as the prosecution had no evidence against her. She said in a shameful mockery to law and justice, she was convicted which is a dark chapter in the history of US judiciary.

Dr Fowzia Siddiqui said health and life of Dr Aafia is in danger in the US. She had not talked with her family on telephone for last three years. She said the jail in which Dr Aafia is detained, FMC Carswell, in notorious for inhuman torture and worst living conditions. He said due to spread of coronavirus in the US jails, many countries took steps and ensured relief to their prisoners, but the Pakistani courts even did not ask the government to ensure life and safety of Dr Aafia, who is a Pakistani citizen.

Dr Fowzia said Pakistani politicians used the slogan of Aafia as an election card. She said she is contacting with people belonging to all walks of life. She requested the lawyers to raise a strong voice for Aafia Siddiqui so that she could be repatriated back her home.

On the occasion, the Karachi Bar Association passed a resolution demanding of the government to take serious steps for security life and safety of Dr Aafia and her early release from the US detention. The resolution pledged that the KBA would fully support the Aafia Movement Pakistan for this noble cause.