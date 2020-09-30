﻿ (Court): SHC seeks comments on creation of new district in Karachi

Karachi:Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday issued notices to the Sindh chief secretary, the local government secretary and others on a petition challenging the provincial government’s decision of carving the seventh district out of Karachi.

A two-member bench of SHC, headed by justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, was hearing a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Member of Provincial National Assembly (MNA) Aamir Liaquat Hussain , who questioned the establishment of Keamari district. The court directed the respondents to submit their explanation by next hearing.

The counsel of petitioner produced a notification regarding the creation of Keamari district. “Karachi used to be a district and then was divided into four districts. Malir district was carved out of it and Korangi was later given the status of a district and now Keamari has been declared the seventh district. We have to see what illegal act was committed,” Justice Mazhar had remarked.

The PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat stated in his petition that the PPP-led provincial government’s move to form Keamari district by bifurcating Karachi’s West district reeks of unfairness. It did not even take the local government into confidence on the creation of the new district. He requested the court to declare such a move illegal.