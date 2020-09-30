﻿ (Govt): Allotment of coastal land

Quetta:Several Administrative Departments of the province have not yet nominated their representatives to coordinate with Deputy Commissioners, Lasbela and Gwadar for allocation of state lands alongside Coastal Belt to Government Departments.

Taking notice of the issue, Chief Minister Balochistan, Jam Kamal Khan has directed Senior Member, Board of Revenue Balochistan to get focal persons of all administrative Departments of the province nominated for coordination with Deputy Commissioners Lasbela and Gwadar for the sake of identification/ allocation of state land across coastline in favour of their respective departments.