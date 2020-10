Quetta:Chief Minister Balochistan, Jam Kamal Khan has expressed concern over the rise of the second spike of Coronavirus which may spread across the province and likely to affect the population.

Taking notice of the non-implementation of Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs), Chief Minister Balochistan, Jam Kamal Khan has directed the concerned authorities for taking the matter seriously and ensuring strict compliance of SOPs in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in letter and spirit.