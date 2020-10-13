﻿ (National) Arms, ammunition recovered from Kohlu

KOHLU: Levies Force seized huge cache of arms, ammunition in Surab Nala area of Tehsil Kahan, district Kohlu on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference at Levies Line Kohlu, Risaldar Major, Shair Muhammad Mari said, Levies Force conducted an operation on a tipoff in Surab Nala area of Khahan and seized huge cache of arms and ammunition.

Seized arms and ammunition included three Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), seven ATM, seven APM, five hand grenade, thirty eight mortar shells, 106 front fuse, 354 AGS-17 hand grenade.