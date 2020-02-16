﻿13 MoUs signed with Turkey will boot trade volume: PTI MNA

February 16, 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Nusrat Wahid said on Sunday that 13 Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) signed with Turkey will increase trade volume of Pakistan by five billion dollars.

“Turkey always stands with Pakistan in its full spirit. It will play its key role in Kashmir cause for provision of rights of referendum to Kashmiris and will support Pakistan’s stance for Afghanistan,” she said in a statement issued today.

She said Turkey had incomparable development in the regime of Rajab Tayyip Erdogan. The best strategy of Erdogan had pulled Turkey of difficult situation, like unemployment and foreign debts, PTI MNA added. Nusrat further said that they would gain advantages from advices of Erdogan for development of the country.

It may be noted that Turkey and Pakistan on Friday inked a string of memorandums of understanding (MoUs), aimed at boosting the existing bilateral trade, economic engagement, and cultural and communication ties.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Imran Khan witnessed the signing of the MoUs after the conclusion of Plenary Session of the 6th round of Pakistan-Turkey High Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Islamabad.

