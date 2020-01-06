Home » Peshawar
15 injured in Peshawar gas leak fire incidents
January 7, 2020
Peshawar:At least 15 people received burn injuries in different gas leak fire incidents here during last 24 hours.
Five people were injured when a fire broke into a flat of Afghan Colony due to gas leakage. They were shifted to local hospital.
In another such incident in a house at Inqilab Road five people were injured.
However, gas leak fire was also reported in a house at Essa Khan Garhi area, injuring two women and three children.
Another fire incident was reported at a private hospital in Nasir Bagh area but no injury was reported.
