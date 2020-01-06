National

﻿15 injured in Peshawar gas leak fire incidents

January 7, 2020

Peshawar:At least 15 people received burn injuries in different gas leak fire incidents here during last 24 hours.

Five people were injured when a fire broke into a flat of Afghan Colony due to gas leakage. They were shifted to local hospital.

In another such incident in a house at Inqilab Road five people were injured.

However, gas leak fire was also reported in a house at Essa Khan Garhi area, injuring two women and three children.

Another fire incident was reported at a private hospital in Nasir Bagh area but no injury was reported.

