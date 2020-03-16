﻿22 more Coronavirus cases in Sindh

March 17, 2020

KARACHI:At least 22 more Coronavirus cases were detected in Sindh province in last 24 hours, taking the repotted cases’ toll to 172 in the province.

Media Coordinator to the Health Minister Meeran Yousuf informed that a total 172 Coronavirus patients are surfaced so far in Sindh province out of them 134 retuned from Taftan, 37 belong to Karachi and one to Hyderabad.

She further informed that two people have recovered while 170 are still under treatment.

In Pakistan a total 212 coronavirus cases have been reported so far. No any death due to the coronavirus has been reported, according to government data.

Globally, 158 countries have been affected, more than 7,499 people have died and more than 188,432 infected by the disease called ‘COVID-19’ as it spreads rapidly to new territories.

