﻿39m people vaccinated across the Punjab: Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said here on Tuesday that over 39 million people have been vaccinated in the province so far.

During her visit to an event organized at Expo Center by US Consulate General Lahore, the Health Minister said that around 50% population in Lahore have been vaccinated. US Counsel General in Lahore Mr. William K. Makaneole and the Health Minister visited the Pfizer vaccine counter at Expo Center and appreciated vaccination arrangements.

Present on the occasion were Director General Health Services Punjab Dr. Haroon Jehangir, CEO Health Lahore and other officials. The DG Health Punjab welcomed all guests and briefed them about the arrangements. The ceremony started with recitation of the Holy Quran.

The Health Minister said, “Pakistan and the United States enjoy longstanding friendship. We are grateful to the US for support in Pfizer vaccine. Currently over 87% new hospital admissions are from among the unvaccinated people. Further, among the patients under treatment at ICUs of Public sector hospitals, over 95% are unvaccinated. It has become extremely important for everyone to get vaccinated.

Everyone above 17 years of age must get themselves vaccinated as soon as possible. As per vision of Prime Minister of Imran Khan, we are trying to get everyone vaccinated. Vaccination services are being scaled up in Punjab. I express gratitude to US Counsel General Mr. William K. Makaneole for this vaccination event.”

US Counsel General Mr. William K. Makaneole said the US Government donated 320,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine for Lahore on 10th September. He said more than 300,000 doses of Pfizer were earlier given for Multan and Faisalabad. He said the US was meeting its commitment on support for Pakistan. So far, he added, the US Government had donated 15 million doses to Pakistan. He said in partnership with COVAX the US was providing support in vaccination to different countries of the world. He thanked the Health Minister and appreciated the arrangements of vaccination at the Expo Center.