﻿41 more fall prey to Covid in Pakistan

KARACHI: Pakistan on Sunday reported 41 deaths due to Covid in the last 24 hours while the total number of positive cases has surged to 1,483,798 and the countrywide death toll rose to 29,772 so far.

According to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), so far, 13,355 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 7,978 in Sindh 6,113 in KP, 998 in Islamabad, 768 in Azad Kashmir, 371 in Balochistan, and 189 in GB. The data shows 557,931 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 494,971 in Punjab 209,758 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 133,037 in Islamabad, 41,862 in Azad Kashmir 35,056 in Balochistan and 11,183 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 25,751,321 coronavirus tests and 55,304 in the last 24 hours. 1,375,628 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,623 patients are in critical condition. The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 5.79 percent. So far, 115,238,268 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 1,330,298 in last 24 hours. 89,853,639 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 950,726 received their second dose in last 24 hours.