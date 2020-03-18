﻿9 more Coronavirus cases surface in Sindh

March 19, 2020

KARACHI:Sindh Health Department has confirmed nine more Coronavirus cases in Sindh province in last 24 hours, taking the repotted cases’ toll to 217 in the province.

Media Coordinator to the Health Minister Meeran Yousuf, told PPI that a total 217 Coronavirus cases have been detected throughout the Sindh province since 26 February; out of them 151 cases are from Taftan, 65 from Karachi and one from Hyderabad.

She further informed that two people have been discharged while 215 others are still under treatment.

No any coronavirus related death was death was reported in the province as yet.

In Pakistan a total 384 coronavirus cases have been reported so far out of which 217 in Sindh, 78 in Punjab, 45 in Balochistan, 23 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 13 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 07 in Islamabad, and one in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Coronavirus has claimed two lives in Pakistan so far and both deaths were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Globally, coronavirus has infected more than 227,764 and killed more than 9,308 people while more than 85,985 patients have been recovered across the world till date.

