﻿ACCA seeks new partnership opportunities for businessmen

December 19, 2019

KARACHI:Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) hosted a high-profile corporate networking luncheon in Peshawar to provide an opportunity to local business leaders and policy makers to sit together and explore new partnership opportunities and play a more impactful role in developing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) into a hub of economic activity and innovation.

Ziaullah Bangash, Advisor to CM on Elementary and Secondary Education, attended the event as the chief guest and briefed the business and education community on key education reforms introduced by the KP government.

Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz, President, KP Chamber of Commerce and Industries was the guest of honor. In his speech, he shared his exclusive insights into local business and education needs and explained why KP is perfectly positioned to become an engine of growth for the country.

The luncheon was attended by a large number of corporate and academic leaders from ACCA’s diverse network of employers in the province. ACCA’s Market Head – Business Development, Assad Hameed Khan, in his welcome address explained that ACCA’s standing as a super connector means we create wider opportunities for our stakeholder and the economies where we operate.

Prominent attendees included Fayyaz Jarral, CFO, FF Steel, Dr. Zia Ur Rehman, CEO, North West General Hospital, Masood Ul Mulk, CEO, Sarhad Rural Support Programme, Dr. Najeeb Ullah, Director, US-Pakistan Centre for Advanced Studies in Energy, Dr. Mohsin Khan, Director, Institute of Management Sciences, Faisal Jamil, Executive Vice President, LMKT, Muhammad Munaim, Director Finance, KP IT Board, Maryam Arshad, CEO, Impact Dynamics, Mujahid Farooqi, Advisor on Economic Growth for KP, USAID, and Suniel Jamil, Group General Manager, and Zakori Group.

ACCA is the global body for professional accountants that uses its unrivalled connections across the world to connect people with fulfilling careers, organizations with the best finance talent, and economies with the ingredients for growth.

