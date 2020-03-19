﻿Adviser: (Govt to provide exporters relief with early repayments of export rebates)

March 20, 2020

ISLAMABAD:Adviser on Finance Hafeez Sheikh has said that the government is committed to provide the exporters relief with early repayments of export rebates and GST refunds.

Talking to a delegation of exporters here on Friday, he said we will do whatever possible to ease out the exporters. He said the GST refunds will be cleared within March and export rebates will be granted next month.

Hafeez Sheikh directed the Secretary Finance and Chairperson FBR to hold meetings with the relevant stakeholders and provide relief to the Export sector as much possible.

He appreciated the decision taken by All Pakistan Textile Mills Association not to lay off their labour in the time of crisis and advised them to take care of their workers as the government is taking care of them.

The delegation apprised the adviser on finance about the problems faced by the exporters in the wake of coronavirus breakout.

It said the global economies have gone into a recessionary phase and the demand for their products especially apparel has reduced to a considerable level.

