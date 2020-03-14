﻿AJK: (No coronavirus case reported in AJK: Haider)

March 15, 2020

ISLAMABAD:Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has directed the authorities concerned to properly monitor those visiting the state from Europe and other foreign countries, in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Presiding over a meeting of State Coordination Committee in Islamabad, he said no coronavirus case has been reported in Azad Kashmir so far. The meeting decided to ban public gatherings in the state as precautionary measure.

Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana told the meeting that there were six suspected cases of coronavirus in which four were declared clear while two are in quarantine. He said pilgrims from Iran will be kept in quarantine for 14 days in Mirpur.

