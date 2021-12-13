﻿All DEOs held responsible for teachers’ presence

QUETTA: Mir Naseebullah Marri, Minister for Colleges, Higher, Technical and Secondary Education, has said that it was the responsibility of District Education Officers (DEOs) of the province to ensure the presence of absent teachers of their respective districts. These views were expressed by him while presiding over the meeting of District Education Officers (D.E.Os) of the province at Sikandar Jamali Auditorium, Balochistan Civil Secretariat, Quetta here on Sunday.

Marri said that the incumbent provincial government had attached priority to the education sector, hence, D.E.Os must take steps in their respective districts for the promotion of education. Directing the concerned authorities to provide necessary facilities to the school, he said that funds meant for bringing improvement in the schools was available with the government.

Directing the District Education Officers (D.E.Os) to submit absence report of teachers within a period of 10 days for initiating disciplinary proceedings against the absent teachers under Balochistan Employees’ Efficiency and Discipline Act, 2011 (BEEDA), he added that it was the responsibility of concerned D.E.O to ensure the presence of teachers in his or her respective district.

In reply to a question about additional marks granted to blue eyed students by the authorities of Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE), Quetta, he said that inquiry in that regard was being conducted and action would be taken against the responsible authorities of BBISE, Quetta after completion of inquiry.