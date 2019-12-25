﻿Anniversary: (Nation celebrates Quaid’s 143rd birthday)

December 25, 2019

ISLAMABAD:The 143rd birthday of the founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is being observed across the country with traditional zeal and enthusiasm.

The day started with a change of guards ceremony at Jinnah’s mausoleum in Karachi. The national flag has been hoisted at all government and private buildings.

Special events have been planned for the day in order to shed a light on Jinnah’s life and legacy. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Governor Imran Ismail visited Jinnah’s mausoleum on the occasion.

