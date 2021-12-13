﻿Another earthquake hits parts of Pakistan

KARACHI: An earthquake shook Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Kotri, some KP cities and other parts of the country in the wee hours of Sunday. No causality was reported.

According to the US Geological Survey, the magnitude of the earthquake was measured 4.1 on the Richter Scale while its epicenter was in Afghanistan. The quake struck at 5:27am. The tremors were also felt in Swat, Lower Dir, Buner, Besham, Shangla, Upper Dir, Malakand and Chitral areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On the other hand, tremors were also felt in Sindh and other adjoining areas including Hyderabad and Kotri with a magnitude of 3.3 on the Richter scale. No casualties were reported from the quake, but buildings and homes were partially damaged in some parts of the country.

On Dec 8, 3021, a 4.1 magnitude earthquake hit Karachi on Wednesday night, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PDM). Luckily, no causality was reported. However, panic gripped the city areas as news spread. The PDM said the earthquake was felt at 10:16pm and its epicenter was 15 kilometers north of the DHA Karachi at the depth of 15 kilometers.

On January 31, 2018, a 6.1-magnitude earthquake jolted various parts of Pakistan, including Quetta, Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Charsadda, Murree, Sargodha, Shangla, Haripur and Gujranwala. According to the United States Geological Survey, the epicentre of the quake, which was also felt in parts of India and Kashmir, was 35 kilometres south of Jarm in Afghanistan.

On April 3, 2011, two simultaneous quakes shook Karachi in seven hours – the first measured 2.8 while the second measured 4.7 magnitude. No casualties were reported as a result of the quake.

On January 26, 2001, 15 people were killed, and another 108 injured when an earthquake measuring 6.5 hit the entire Sindh province at about 8.20am. Tremors were felt throughout the province, from Karachi to Kashmore.