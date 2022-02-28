﻿Anti-polio drive begins in different parts of country

ISLAMABAD: A five-day anti-polio drive began in different parts of the country on Monday.

In Punjab, the government has set a target of vaccinating twenty-two million children and deployed more than one hundred and fifty thousand polio workers for the drive.

In Sindh, over ten million children under the age of five years will be administered anti-polio drops in thirty districts. Seventy-thousand health workers and ten thousand supervisors will take part in the campaign. In Balochistan, over 2.5 million children up to five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops during the drive. Around ten thousand teams have been constituted for this purpose.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa more than six point two million children up to five years of age will be administered anti-polio vaccine in twenty-nine districts of the province. More than thirty-thousand teams will administer anti-polio drops to the children during the door to door campaign. Polio teams will also be available at railway stations, bus stands and other public places to ensure administering anti-polio drops to maximum children.