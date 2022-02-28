﻿Aseefa ties Imam Zaamin around Bilawal’s arm

KARACHI: Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, the youngest sister of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, tied Imam Zamin around the right arm of her brother before the start of the party’s long march in Karachi on Sunday.

According to the report, the PPP chairman along with Aseefa arrived at the Quaid’s mausoleum from Bilawal House in his container which was accompanied by a truck fitted with loudspeakers a little after noon. The ruling party in the Sindh province has set out on a long march from Karachi to Islamabad for ousting of the ‘incompetent’ Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government at the Centre.

