﻿ASF recovers 1.4kg heroin from Sharjah-bound passenger

Faisalabad: The Airport Security Force (ASF) Sunday intercepted and found 1.438kg heroin from a Sharjah-bound passenger’s luggage at the Faisalabad International Airport.

The passenger hid the heroin in his trolley bag. He wanted to smuggle the heroin to Sharjah. During the checking, Airport Security Force recovered 1.438kg heroin. The ASF handed over the accused to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for further action. No case could be filed till filing this report. However, further investigation was underway.

