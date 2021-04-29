﻿BFA recovers expired goods

QUETTA:Balochistan Food Authority on Friday claimed to have recovered substandard and expiry goods from MDS super store Toghi road in an operation conducted on Friday.

According to statement issued by BFA, staff of Balochistan Food Authority, led by Deputy Directors (Operation), Nighat Din and Sarfraz Mughal, recovered large quantity of expiry edible items from MDS super store Toghi road during checking carried out on the directions of Director General, Balochistan Food Authority, Ibrahim Baloch.

Fine was imposed upon MDS super store Toghi road. Among the recovered edible items included biscuit, protein diets, spices and other edible items.