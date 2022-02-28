﻿Bilawal vows to revive Pakistan Steel Mills

DUKI: A huge crowed received the Awami long march on its arrival at Steel Town. On the occasion, Chairman Bilawal in his brief address said that if the PPP forms a government, then he will open the doors of Steel Mills as the country’s economy needs the Steel Mills.

Chairman Bilawal said that three years have passed but the Steel Mills is still closed. He said that every promise made by the selected has proved to be a lie. Instead of providing jobs, Imran Khan snatched employment from the people. Imran snatched jobs from 10 thousand employees of Steel Mills. This is robbing Sindh of its economy.

The PPP is in support of your referendum and Peoples Workers Union will participate in this referendum. When the labourers had supported Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the fate of the labourers had changed. When the labourers had supported Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, the slogan was “Benazir Aaye Gi, Rozgar Laye Gi”.

We are out on the streets against this selected. Chairman Bilawal resolved that when the PPP comes to power after transparent elections, it is his promise that that the Steel Mills which was founded by his grandfather, will start again.