﻿Board Meeting in Progress of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited

Karachi, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on July 02, 2021 at Islamabad to consider Annual Accounts for the year ended June 30, 2021 and First Quarter Accounts for the period ended September 30, 2020 is in progress.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited was incorporated in Pakistan as a public limited company. The foundations of the company are laid using the Companies Ordinance, 1984. The principle activities of the company are the purchase, transmission, distribution and supply of natural gas. The stocks of the company are quoted on the Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad Stock Exchanges of Pakistan. The registered office of the company is located in Lahore.

The symbol “SNGP” is being used by the stock exchanges for the shares of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited.