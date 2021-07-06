﻿Board Meeting other than Financial Result of Allied Bank Limited

Karachi, Allied Bank Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on July 13, 2021 at Lahore to consider the matters other than Financial Statements / result.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from July 06, 2021 to July 13, 2021.

Allied Bank Limited incorporated in Pakistan, is a scheduled bank, engaged in commercial banking and related services. Allied Bank Limited is one of the largest commercial bank of Pakistan and is a subsidiary of Ibrahim Group with more than 1400 branches and ATMs facilities.

The Shares of the bank are listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange, and the symbol “ABL” is being used for the shares of Allied Bank Limited.

The total number of Shares Allied Bank Limited has issued are 1,145,073,830. The Earnings per shares in 2020 is 15.75 which was 12.32 in 2019. The profit after tax in 2020 is 18,029,457,000 which was 14,112,911,000 in 2019.