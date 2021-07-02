﻿Board Meeting other than Financial Result of Habib Bank Limited

Karachi, Habib Bank Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on July 01, 2021 at Karachi to inform that there is no announcement with regard to the dissemination of any Price Sensitive Information that may affect the market price of the Bank’s shares.

Habib Bank Limited is incorporated in Pakistan and is engaged in commercial banking related services in Pakistan and overseas. The Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development (AKFED), S.A. is the parent company of the Bank and its registered office is in Geneva, Switzerland.

The Government of Pakistan privatized HBL in 2004 through which Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development (AKFED) acquired 51% of the Bank’s shareholding and the management control. The remaining 41.5% shareholding by the GoP was divested in April 2015. AKFED continues to retain 51% shareholding in HBL while the remaining shareholding is held by individuals, local and foreign institutions and funds including CDC Group Public Limited Company which holds 5% and International Finance Corporation which holds 3%.

The Bank is listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange. The shares of the bank are 1,466,852,508. Its Earnings per shares is 21.49 in 2020 which was 10.27 in 2019. Their Profit after Taxation is 31,523,682,000 in 2020 which was 15,064,189,000 in 2019.