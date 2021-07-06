﻿Board Meeting other than Financial Result of Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited

Karachi, Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on July 02, 2021 at Karachi.

Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited was incorporated in Pakistan on 3 August 1992, as a public limited company and is engaged in commercial banking and related services. The Bank is a subsidiary of Habib Bank AG Zurich – Switzerland (the holding company with 51% shares in the Bank) which is incorporated in Switzerland.

Habib Metro Bank commenced its commercial-banking operations as Metropolitan Bank in October 1992 when the Bank merged with Habib Bank AG Zurich’s Pakistan operations. The merged entity was named Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited.

Habib Metro Bank currently operates with nationwide network of over 400 branches in more than 138 cities across Pakistan. Habib Metro offers retail, commercial, consumer and corporate banking solutions to its clientele, in addition to its expertise of trade finance. The Bank also of provides highly innovative e-Banking and Shariah-compliant Islamic Banking solutions.

The total numbers of shares of the Company are 1,047,831,480. The Earnings per share of the Company is 11.46 in 2020 which was 6.28 in 2019. Their Profit after Taxation is 12,008,196,000 in 2020 which was 6,583,481,000 in 2019.