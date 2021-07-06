﻿Board Meeting other than Financial Result of Image Pakistan Limited

Karachi, Image Pakistan Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on July 12, 2021 at Karachi to consider the approval of business plan and any entitlement thereof.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from July 05, 2021 to July 12, 2021.

Image Pakistan Limited, formerly Tri-Star Polyester Limited, was incorporated in Pakistan as a Public Limited Company on November 14, 1990 under Companies Ordinance, 1984. The Company is a Polyester Filament Yarn manufacturing plant established in 1992 and is situated at S.I.T.E., Karachi having a capacity of 4,200 tons/annum based on 75 denier.

The symbol “TRPOL” is being used by the stock exchanges for the Tri Star Polyester Limited.