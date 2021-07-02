﻿Board Meeting other than Financial Result of United Distributors Pakistan Limited

Karachi, United Distributors Pakistan Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on July 07, 2021 at Karachi to consider the financial budget for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from July 02, 2021 to July 07, 2021.

United Distributors Pakistan Limited was incorporated in Pakistan as a public limited company. The foundations of the company are laid using the Companies Ordinance, 1984. The [principle business activities of the company include manufacturing, trading and distribution of pesticides, fertilizers and other allied products. The stocks of the company are quoted on the Karachi Stock Exchange of Pakistan. The registered office of the company is located in Karachi.

The company has introduced several multinational business which are Dow Agro Sciences (USA), FMC Corporation (USA), Pioneer Seeds (USA), Nichimen (Japan) and currently DuPont (USA). The businesses of FMC United as well as Pioneer Seeds were developed almost exclusively by the company. The business of the company includes crop protection, seeds, micro nutrient and fertilizers and distribution services.

The symbol “UDPL” is being used by the stock exchanges for the shares of United Distributors Pakistan Limited.