﻿Board of directors meeting of Pakistan Telecommunications Company Limited

Karachi, Pakistan Telecommunications Company Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on July 14, 2021 at Islamabad. The agenda of the meeting will to consider the Quarterly Accounts for the period ended June 30, 2021.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from July 05, 2021 to July 14, 2021.

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited is a company incorporated in Pakistan on December 31, 1995 and commenced business on January 01, 1996. The foundations of the company are laid under the Companies Ordinance, 1984. The company was established to undertake the telecommunication business formerly carried on by the Pakistan Telecommunication Corporation (PTC). All the business was transferred to the Company on January 01, 1996 under the Pakistan Telecommunication Reorganization Act, 1996, on which date, the Company took over all the properties, rights, assets, obligations and liabilities of PTC, except those transferred to the National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC), the Frequency Allocation Board (FAB), the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the Pakistan Telecommunication Employees’ Trust (PTET).

The company provides telecommunication services in Pakistan. It owns and operates telecommunication facilities and provides domestic and international telephone services and other communication facilities throughout Pakistan. The company has also been licensed to provide such services in territories of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. The stocks of the company are quoted on the Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad Stock Exchanges of Pakistan. The registered office of the company is located in Islamabad.

The symbol “PTCL” is being used by the stock exchange for the shares of Pakistan Telecommunications Company Limited.