﻿Board of directors meeting of Sui Southern Gas Company

Karachi, Sui Southern Gas Company informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on July 01, 2021 at Karachi. The agenda of the meeting will to consider the Annual Accounts for the period ended June 30, 2029.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from July 02, 2021 to July 10, 2021.

Sui Southern Gas Company is an integrated gas company operating in Pakistan. The company is engaged in the business of transmission and distribution of natural gas besides construction of high pressure transmission and low pressure distribution systems. The company’s transmission system extends from Sui in Baluchistan to Karachi in Sindh comprising over 3,220 KM of high pressure pipeline ranging from 12 – 24″ in diameter. The distribution activities covering over 1200 towns in Sindh and Baluchistan are organized through the regional offices of the company. The company also owns and operates gas meter manufacturing plant in the country which has an annual production capacity of over 750,000 meters. The Government owns the majority of the shares which is presently over 70%. The stocks of the company are quoted on the Karachi Stock Exchange of Pakistan. The registered office of the company is located at Karachi.

The symbol “SSGC” is being used by the stock exchanges for the shares of Sui Southern Gas Company.