﻿Board of directors meeting of Worldcall Telecom Limited to be held on July 02, 2021

Karachi, Worldcall Telecom Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on July 10, 2021 at Lahore.

The agenda of the meeting to receive, consider, adopt and approve the separate as well as consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 together with the Directors and Auditors Reports thereon, to appoint auditors for the year ending June 30, 2021 and fix their remuneration and to transact any other business with the permission of the chair.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from July 03, 2021 to July 10, 2021.

Worldcall Telecom Limited is a public limited company incorporated in Pakistan on March 15, 2001. The foundations of the company are laid under the Companies Ordinance, 1984. The company commenced its operations on December 1, 2004 and is engaged in providing Wireless Local Loop and Long Distance & International services in Pakistan, operation and maintenance of public pay phones network and re-broadcasting international/ national satellite/terrestrial wireless and cable television and radio signals as well as interactive communication and to establish, maintain and operate the licensed telephony services. The stocks of the company are quoted on the Karachi and Lahore Stock Exchanges of Pakistan. The registered office of the company is located at Lahore.

The company has been licensed by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority for these purposes. Worldcall Telecommunications Lanka Private Limited is the subsidiary company and was incorporated in Sri Lanka as a joint venture with Hayleys Group to operate payphones. Worldcall Telecom Limited holds 70.65% of voting securities in the subsidiary.

The symbol “WTL” is being used by the stock exchanges for the shares of Worldcall Telecom Limited.