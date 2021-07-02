﻿Board of Directors Meeting other than Financial Results of Olympia Mills Limited

Karachi, Olympia Mills Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that in board meeting held on June 30, 2021, routine year end transactions and Annual budget have been approved.

The company was incorporated in Pakistan as a public limited company on October 28, 1960, and its shares are quoted on the Pakistan Stock Exchange. The registered office of the company is situated at H-23/3, Landhi Industrial Area Karachi.

The principal line of the company has also been changed to renting/leasing of company’s fixed assets as approved by Shareholders in AGM dated 30 October 2017.

The name of the company has been changed from Olympia Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd to Olympia Mills Limited which was approved by SECP in November 2017.

The principal business activity of the company is now renting/leasing of Factory building and Paper Plant Machinery.