﻿Bonded labour still exit in Sindh as all DVCs go dysfunctional

KARACHI: Hari Welfare Association (HWA) said on Thursday that only two district vigilance committees (DVCs) were notified in Matiari and Shikarpur districts, which adds to a total of 14 DVCs in Sindh out of 30 districts of Sindh.

The DVCs are formed under section 15 of the Sindh Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act 2015 with a mandate to monitor the implementation of the law, but these are merely notified after continuous requests from the Labour Secretary, HWA, and other organizations to the Deputy Commissioners across the province, said HWA in a statement.

HWA president Akram Ali Khaskheli said that by 2020, only 12 DVCs were notified in Badin, Dadu, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Korangi, Kashmore, Mipurkhas, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sakhur, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Naushero Feroz, but almost all were inactive even without conducting a single meeting to learn about the scope and mandate of their relevant DVCs.

HWA said that neither the provincial government of Sindh nor the district governments had allocated funds for the functions of the DVCs. Under the law, the district authorities must set up DVCs, consisting of elected authorities and representatives of the district administration, bar association, media, social services, and labor departments.

According to the Act, the role of the DVCs is to advise the district administration on effective implementation of the law, help in the rehabilitation of the freed bonded laborers, and monitor the working of the law. Also, the Rules of Business for SBLSAA of 2015 have neither been shared with the civil society organizations nor notified in the gazette.

Khaskheli added that the HWA had written many letters to Deputy Commissioners across the province for notifying and activating the DVCs under the SBLSAA. But, they never paid attention to the matter that badly harms millions of peasants and rural workers and causes indecent working conditions. HWA regretted that the deputy commissioners responsible to notify and activating the DVCs have an indifferent attitude towards the bonded labor laws, the menace of debt bondage, and slavery – commonly persisting almost in every sector of the economy and the district of the province.

The data gathered by HWA indicates that before and after the enactment of the SBLSAA, bonded laborers were being released under the habeas corpus petitions commonly filed by the relatives of bonded laborers or representatives of human rights groups. From 2013 to 2020, across the province, 8725 bonded laborers were released. In all cases, the police had raided the landlords’ properties on the orders of the courts and produced peasant family members before the court.

In all cases, landlords were not arrested by the police, and no cases were lodged against them under the SBLSAA. Furthermore, in not a single case was the role of DVCs was reported in districts where DVCs are constituted. The ILO’s Committee of Experts on C029 had asked the government to provide details of cases lodged under the SBLSAA of 2015, trials, and prosecutions. However, the government does not have these details, indicating a lack of documentation and transparency.

The ILO Committee of Experts on the Application of Conventions and Recommendations (CEACR) had adopted replies in 2019 from the Government of Pakistan (GoP), which were submitted because of CEACR’s comments and recommendation linked to Convention No 29. The Committee had urged the GoP to continue to take effective measures to end bonded labor in the country. Concerning the DVCs, the Committee had noted the GoP had said that it was impossible to monitor bonded labor practices through the routine inspection procedure. Therefore, DVCs were set under the provincial related labor laws. The Committee stated that in Sindh, a new law had been enacted on bonded labor (the SBLSAA 2015), under which the DVCs had to be re-constituted.

Interestingly, the Committee did not notice that the SBLSAA is the same law as of 1992. Furthermore, after the lapse of seven years, the Rules have still neither been framed nor notified. Furthermore, the ILO’s Committee of Experts on C029 had asked the government to provide details of cases lodged under the SBLSAA of 2015, including the reports of the trials and prosecutions. However, the government has not made these details public. In 2020, the GoS did not take any step to rehabilitate thousands of families living in many hari camps in Sindh.

The HWA urges the provincial government, the district authorities, and the district and session judges to play their part in implementing the SBLSAA and activation of the DVCs so that menace of bonded labor could be eradicated in every sector of the economy.