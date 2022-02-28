﻿Boy dies of electrocution

DUKI: Twelve-year-old boy was electrocuted to death in mines area of Duki in Balochistan province on Sunday.

According to rescue sources, twelve-year-old-boy Samiullah son of Ali Gul Malakhail, resident of Killi Mula Abdullah, died after receiving electric shock in mines area of Duki. The body was shifted to Civil Hospital, Duki where after fulfilling necessary medico-legal formalities, it was handed over to the heirs. The incident has created a mourning atmosphere in the victim’s house investigation.