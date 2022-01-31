﻿Buzdar takes notice of recovery of maidservant’s body

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday took notice of the recovery of the body of a maidservant from a house of Valencia Town and sought a report from CCPO Lahore.

The Chief Minister was directed to initiate legal action against the accused and ensure justice to the affected family. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the news item that appeared in the section of media regarding the shortage of fever medicine and sought a report from the Secretary Health.

The Chief Minister directed the health department to take all possible steps to ensure the availability of fever medicine at medical stores. Usman Buzdar further directed that manufacturers should be contacted for increasing the production of medicine.