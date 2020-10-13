﻿CDWP: (CDWP approves 8 projects worth Rs36b)

ISLAMABAD: Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has approved 8 projects worth Rs36-billion and recommended 7 projects worth Rs233.014-billion to Executive Committee of the National Economic Council for consideration.

The approval was given during a meeting of CDWP chaired by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, here on Wednesday.

Senior officials from Planning Commission and federal ministries also participated in the meeting while representatives from provincial governments participated through video conference.

Projects related to Environment, Physical Planning, Transport and Communications, Water Resources and Education were presented in the meeting.

A project of Environment Developing Revenue Linkage between Marmara Research Center, Turkey and Pakistan Metrological Department Pakistan was approved with the cost of Rs168.308-million.

Another project titled Contraction of New Building for Supreme Court Branch Registry at Karachi Registry Saddar, A.M area Karachi worth Rs4423.04-million was also approved in the meeting.

Two projects related to Transport and Communications namely Widening and carpeting Bonni -Buzund -Torkhow road District Chitral and Construction /up gradation of Dirgi Shahbozai to Tonusa Sharif Road worth Rs1219.880-million and Rs8943.544-million respectively were approved by the forum.

Three projects related to Education were also presented in the meeting. First project namely Establishment of National Curriculum Council Secretariat worth Rs425.10-million, second project namely Establishment and Operation of Basic Education Community Schools in the Country worth Rs7701.757-million and third project titled Improving Human Development Indicators in Pakistan with focus on MDGs relating to Education and six EFA goals worth Rs4276.408-million were approved by CDWP.