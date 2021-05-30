﻿China also directly affected over Kashmir dispute

MUZAFFARABAD:Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan on Wednesday said that like the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan, China is also directly affected over the Kashmir dispute and wanted speedy resolution to it.

President Masood expressed these views in an interview on the topic of China-Pakistan defense cooperation, according to a handout issued today. He said that China is the only friendly in the world who stood on Kashmir issue since 1960s till today.

China was concerned about the steps taken by India against Kashmir after August 2019, said the President. He said that after 5 August 2019, when India revoked the old status of the disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir and declared it part of the India, China reacted strongly.

Commenting on the multifaceted defense cooperation between China and Pakistan, President said that China had provided Pakistan with defense technologies, he said. When asked about the four-nation alliance against CPEC, the Azad Kashmir president said that the CPEC and Belt and Road projects were aimed at uniting the people of the region and resolving their economic problems. No alliance and bloc should be formed against such human interest projects and to foil them,” President concluded.