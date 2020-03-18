﻿CHK acquires 200 Coronavirus kits

March 19, 2020

KARACHI:Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) has acquired 200 kits used to detect Coronavirus from National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad and started Coronavirus testing.

The CHK has become the fifth institution in Sindh where Coronavirus tests are being performed including Aga Khan Hospital (AKU), Indus Hospital Karachi, Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) Ojha Campus and Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT).

Medical Superintendent, CHK, Dr Khadim Hussain Qureshi, while talking to PPI, informed the CHK has started Coronavirus testing after receiving the required kits from National Institute of Health (NIH). He said the testing facility will be available round the clock at their Influenza Lab.

He further informed that a Coronavirus Counter is also being established at Emergency Department to guide, inform and educate suspected viral disease patients. He said suspected patients will be sent Control Room for history and test, if required.

Dr Qureshi said Personal Protective Equipments (PPE) and life-saving drugs have already been arranged on the demand of infectious diseases’ experts to cater coronaviurs patients. He informed that N-95 mask and other PPEs had been provided to five departments including ENT, Chest, ICU and Medical Units.

Similarly, surgical masks, gloves and other items are being provided to all units of hospitals on daily basis as per demands while sanitizers and soaps have also been arranged for hand-washing of medical staff and patients to avoid contracting diseases.

