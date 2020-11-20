﻿(CITY): Corona cases increasing in South District

KARACHI:,,, Corona cases are increasing in South District as there are 2500 positive cases in the district, of which 72 are being treated in hospitals, while seven are in critical condition.

This was informed at a meeting held at DC South office under the chairmanship of Waqar Mehdi, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh and Focal Person of Coronavirus Monitoring Committee, District South.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner South Irshad Ali Sodhar, SSP South Zubair Sheikh, Additional Deputy Commissioner-1 Junaid Iqbal, DHO South Dr Raj Kumar, WHO representatives Dr Asma and others.

Mehdi said that corona cases were increasing in South District, so SOPs should be strictly enforced. “Over the past one day, there have been 210 positive cases in South District, which is alarming.” He directed that the drive-throw Covid 19 test facilities at Clifton be further improved for the public.

Mehdi said that the services of police in Covid-19 Emergency were commendable adding that corona positive cases in police personnel were increasing. He added that a test center should be set up at Police Hospital Garden for police personnel. He further said that separate ambulances should be arranged for the covid patients at Civil Hospital, Lyari General Hospital and Jinnah Hospital, so that in case of emergency, the citizens could get immediate relief.

He directed SSP South to make security arrangements at the testing point due to the increasing number of citizens coming for the Covid19 test.

DC South Irshad Ali Sodhar stated that most of corona positive cases had been reported in civil line sub-division of District South. He said that Covid-19 database would be set up at district level and medical superintendents of all hospitals be called in the next meeting so that resources could be properly assessed.

DHO South Dr Raj Kumar told the meeting: “There are 2500 positive cases in the district, of which 72 are being treated in hospitals, while seven are in critical condition. He said that the corona test of two doctors is positive and the test result of one doctor is awaited, while corona symptoms have appeared in two nursing staff.”

He said that the test sampling capacity in South District was more than 500 daily. The daily test quota of South District is 350, which needs to be increased. He added that 2,000 test samples had been sent to Indus Hospital since last Monday till Friday, the result of which was being awaited. The meeting appealed to the public to strictly follow the precautionary measures against the corona virus.