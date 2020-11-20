﻿(CITY): Drug addiction on the rise: Moot told

QUETTA:,,, Instead of hating drug dependent people, they should be accorded due care and attention. The issue of drug addiction is worsening and merited to be taken on priority.

These views were expressed by Commander, Anti-Narcotics Force, Balochistan, Brigadier Aqib Nazeer Chaudry while addressing the 5th National Conference against Drug Abuse” held here on Friday at Quetta Press Club under the auspices of Civil Society Network Pakistan and Anti-Narcotics Force Balochistan.

Speakers called on authorities to adopt practical approach to eliminate the menace of drugs. They said, “It is alarming that the young population is plagued with addiction to drugs which needs serious attention from public and private sectors”. Speakers said that drug addiction was seriously affecting students in schools and other educational institutions, adding that urgent action was required to be taken to save the builder of future from falling prey to it.

Others who spoke on the occasion were Central Chairman, Civil Society Network Pakistan, Akmal Awaisi Pirzada, Federal Deputy Secretary, Anti-Narcotics Force, Ali Asghar, President, Quetta Press Club, Raza-ur-Rehman, Chairman, Alsat Foundation, Haji Wali Muhammad Noorzai, Director, Rightway Drug Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre, Quetta, Commander Fazal Muhammad Noorzai, Ambreen Baloch, Shela Zafar, Dr. Nabina Sadaf and Qirat-ul-Ain.