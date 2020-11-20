﻿(CITY): PIHRM, KEWO conduct awareness session on “Balanced Scorecard”

KARACHI:,,, A joint effort of the Pakistan Institute of Human Resource Management (PIHRM) and Karsaz Education and Welfare Organization (KEWO) conducted an awareness session on “Balance Scorecard”, a comprehensive performance management module which is now implemented in the Corporate sector in Europe and America.

According to a press release issued on Friday, resource person Dr. Nadeem Qureshi, Dean of Management Information System in NUST highlighted the salient features of Balance Scorecard and the effectiveness of the system in a result listed 70 fortune companies adopted and implemented the Balanced Scorecard system for smart performance management.

Zaki Ahmed Khan, President PIHRM in his remarks emphasized the importance of management development and employees training, also highlighted the joint venture of PIHRM and KEWO will plan to introduce need base industry requirements and training programs, not only develop HR professional and PIHRM members but also support to industry progress.

Yousuf Darbari, Vice President PIHRM highlighted the Forum objectives and importance of PIHRM serving the HR/IR community for the last 5 decades and striving to serve the community professional and provide updated knowledge to professionals as well as support to organizations’ progress. The forum also committed to introducing future quality training programs.

Siddiq Rafi, General Secretary PIHRM in concluding remarks pay gratitude to the KEWO management, resource persons for valuable contribution and thanks to the participants to attend the program.