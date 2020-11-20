﻿(CITY): Services and General Administration Department will remain open on November 21

QUETTA:,,, Services and General Administration Department will remain open on November 21, Saturday from 12:00 Noon to 04:00 PM to clear the highly important backlog, says a letter of Admin Section of SandGAD.

In compliance with the directives of Secretary, Services and General Administration Department, all Additional Secretaries in SandGAD, Director General (Protocol), SandGAD, all the Deputy Secretaries in SandGAD, Deputy Director (Estate), SandGAD, all the Under Secretaries/ Section Officer in SandGAD and Transport Officer, SandGAD have been directed to ensure opening of their respective offices/ sections along with all the subordinate staff for clearing the highly important backlog.