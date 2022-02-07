﻿CM Buzdar takes notice of rape, death incidents

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Sunday took notice of incident of rape with a girl in Gulberg and sought a report from CCPO Lahore.

The chief minister has directed to initiate legal action against the accused involved in this incident. Usman Buzdar further directed to immediate arrest of the proclaimed offenders. He said that justice will be served to the affected girl at any cost. Police has nabbed two accused whereas raids are being conducted to arrest the other accused.

Buzdar also took notice of death of a child in the area of Jhang due to dog bite and sought a report from Commissioner Faisalabad division and RPO Faisalabad. Cm directed to hold impartial inquiry of this incident. Cm expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family. Usman Buzdar assured justice to the affected family.