﻿CM expresses sorrow over death of novelist Tariq Ismail Sagar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of senior journalist and novelist Tariq Ismail Sagar.

He extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Almighty Allah give the departed soul eternal peace and grant courage to the heirs to bear the loss with equanimity. Tariq Ismail Sagar earned a niche in novel writing and always displayed a unique journalistic style. His literary services will be remembered till late, he added.