﻿Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of country

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday forecast that on Monday, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cloudy in upper parts during evening/night. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected is expected at isolated places in northeast Balochistan.

Past 24 Hour Weather

Rain-wind/thunderstorm with snow over hills occurred in upper Punjab, Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan. Weather remained dry elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall (mm): Punjab: Kasur 27, Sialkot (City 13, Airport 10), Okara, Gujranwala 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 07, AP 02), Rawalakot 07, Kotli 02, Garhi Dupatta 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 10, Balakot 07, Pattan 03, Dir, Saidu Sharif, Kakul, Kalam 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Gupis 01.

Snowfall (inches): Malam Jabba 05, Murree Trace.

Today’s Lowest Minimum Temperature’s (°C): Leh -10, Kalam -08, Ziarat -06, Astore -05, Malam Jabba, Skardu -04, Gupis -03, Rawalakot, Parachinar, Kalat, Dir, Pulwama -02, Kakul, Shupiyan, Baramulla, Anantnag and Bagrote -01.