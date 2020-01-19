﻿Condolence

January 19, 2020

Karachi:Provincial Ministers Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch and Special Assistant to CM Sindh Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar have expressed their grief over the demise of the member Sindh Assembly and former provincial minister Syed Ali Mardan Shah.

They said that due to the death of Syed Ali Mardan Shah the party had lost a senior and sincere leader.

They prayed that Allah, the Almighty, may bless the departed soul and give courage to bereaved family to bear this loss.

